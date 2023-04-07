Genoa – An excellent one Genoa Spring loses by a narrow margin with Fiorentina (3-2) in the semi-final of the Italian Cup and leaves the event with his head held high. The rossoblùs paid dearly for the blackout at the start of the second half when they conceded three goals in ten minutes. At 3-0, however, coach Agostini’s team showed a surge of pride, scoring two goals and coming close to a sensational equalizer in full stoppage time.

It will then be there Florentine Roma’s opponent in the final on 26 April. The Viola have won the last 4 editions of the Italian Cup, but against Genoa, who play in a lower category, they suffered a lot, especially in the first half. The Rossoblù’s “fault” was that they didn’t capitalize on a clear enough dominance: in the 5th minute Accornero had the ball at his feet to give the lead, but was unable to beat Martinelli from an excellent position. Then Lipani tried from a distance, but with no luck. The only noteworthy Viola action came on 24′ when Distefano found an excellent Sattanino on his way. The most tempting opportunity happened to the Genoese Debless in the 43rd minute: the Grifone striker blew the ball away from an opponent and flew towards the Viola goal, but his shot was intercepted by the excellent Martinelli.

At the beginning of the second half, Genoa didn’t expect you: ready to go and Fiorentina immediately took the lead with a rebound shot from Amatucci; in the 48th minute the Viola doubled their lead with a great goal from Kayode and 7′ later they tripled their scoring with Krastev left free to strike in the center of the area.

Game over? Not even by idea. Agostini played the charge off the bench and newcomers Papadopoulos and Bornosuzov they shortened the distance twice. In the 92nd minute the Bulgarian striker was denied the 3-3 goal by a great Martinelli. In the end, the Viola team and all the management celebrated in the stands with Joe Barone, Daniele Pradè and the former rossoblù Nicolas Burdisso. In Genoa Gagliardi went out with a blow to the cheekbone in the final.

Coach Agostini is satisfied with the performance offered by his team: «I’m saddened by the result, but we played it evenly against a strong opponent. The two close goals made us understand that we had a slight gap and we can’t afford it because when you play against strong teams, you care. But afterwards we were good and we even risked putting it back on a level playing field. Unfortunately it didn’t happen. But I am proud and proud of what my boys have shown. This is the right spirit. Our number one goal is the championship. We are doing an excellent job and when we work, the results should come». A few regrets for captain Calvani: «We have shown that we can also fight against a team from Primavera 1. Unfortunately, the episodes have been unfavorable for us». In the grandstand, sporting director Marco Ottolinithe manager of the youth sector Michele cheat yourselfthe sports director of Primavera Carlo Taldo and Spors assistant Marcel Klos.

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Martinelli; Biagetti, Krastev, Lucchesi; Kayode, Berti (26′ st Nardi), Amatucci, Harder, Favasuli (36′ st Comnuzzo); Distefano (42′ st Vitolo), Toci (42′ st Sene). Herds Aquilani.

Genoa (4-2-3-1): Sattanino; Gagliardi (42′ st Cagia), Bolcano, Calvani G., Sarpa (11′ st Papadopoulos); Palella (25′ st Arboscello), Lipani; Fini, Ambrosini, Accornero (25′ st Bornosuzov); Debless. All. Agostini.

Networks: Amatucci 2′ sp, Kayode 4′ sp, Krastev 10′ sp, Papadopoulos 23′ sp, Bornosuzov 39′ sp