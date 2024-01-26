Genoa – Police intervention this afternoon in the church of San Nicola in the Castelletto neighborhood of Genoa after the alarm was raised with a phone call from the priest. “There is a woman armed with a knife. But I locked her in a room. Come,” the priest told the police.

Four police cars arrived on the scene and the officers intervened wearing bulletproof vests and guns in their hands. But when they entered the parish they didn't find any women. The police have started searching the area and will acquire images from the video surveillance cameras to reconstruct exactly what happened.