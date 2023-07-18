Moena – Retegui in Genoa, the white smoke is approaching. The rossoblù club has raised the pressure, finding an agreement with the player: contract until 2027 and salary of just under 2 million. Contacts with Boca Juniors and Tigre are constant, an agreement must be found that satisfies everyone. Also because Boca estimates him around twenty million, Genoa are offering 10 million plus bonuses (for a total of 15), according to rumors. The inclusion of a 40 or 50% percentage on the future sale may weigh on the success of the negotiation. We reason and negotiate. These are very intense days, in the meantime Piatek slips out of the bunch of possible alternatives to Retegui: he leaves Hertha and goes to Turkey, to Istanbul Basaksehir. The track that leads to Ohio, striker born in 2003 of Standard Liège, remains valid.

As for the midfield was proposed Berkan Kutlu, 25 years old, born in Switzerland but with a Turkish passport, currently owned by Galatasaray. According to the Turkish media, Genoa would have offered 5 million, Nantes half a million more. The player has actually been proposed to the rossoblù club and they don’t mind. But in the last few hours the candidacy of Soualiho Meité, 29, a midfielder owned by Benfica but with great experience in Italian football, has regained strength. French passport, he played for three seasons in Turin, for six months in Milan and for one, the one just ended, in the Cremonese. He is a player that Genoa has been following for some time and who could arrive with the loan option with the right to buy, given that he is out of Benfica’s technical plans.

On pole for the right wing of course Zanoli remains, a negotiation that could have the decisive acceleration in the next few hours. While with Milan the talks started for Gabbia and Colombo remain standing. Portanova is now headed to Reggiana, Accornero will say goodbye shortly to join Pescara and take Zeman’s orders.