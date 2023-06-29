Genoa – A chat with a serene soul, following a triumphant but intense season and on the eve of a championship, that of Genoa’s return to Serie A, in which the team aims to keep the category without sprints at the photo finish they would endanger the faintest of heart.

Alberto Zangrillo waited a bit to speak after the rossoblù’s promotion. Almost two months have passed since that 6 May, a long period in which the president of Genoa also had to face the death of Silvio Berlusconi, probably his most illustrious patient, whom the rossoblù number one defines as “a good and courageous giant”. .

President, the run-up to Serie A started with your statements at the end of the defeat against Napoli which decreed relegation to Serie B. What was your role during this long ride?

«I believe that the watchword of every company – because Genoa, beyond the passion that involves everyone, is a club that must go in the best possible way – is to feel good together. After taking responsibility for that day at Maradona, my role as a person who has some experience of what fundamental values ​​are, was to try to create a positive atmosphere, in which there are no personalities but in which everyone has a role . I have to lead by example and when you witness these long periods of silence they are moments in which I work behind the scenes».

A low profile president who spoke up when needed.

«Low profile doesn’t mean honorary: I’m not like an old pachyderm who needs to be recognized for something because I’m not looking for anything. Low profile means being aware of your perimeter and working to the fullest in compliance with the formal powers that surround you. I am convinced that substance counts in the end and if you can produce it from behind the scenes you have scored. In other roles I paid for it in the first person: if you are visible you can be attacked more».

What’s the first thing he did after returning to Serie A?

«I spoke to a friend, the CEO Andres Blazquez, about the possibility of getting around a table and redesigning the roles, starting with mine, and evaluating whether it was necessary to take a step back for the good of Genoa. Very calmly and seriously, engineer Blazquez told me that it was good to continue moving forward together and I was very pleased about it. I learned that in life nothing is taken for granted and therefore it was a fundamental step».

In addition to the sporting result, is there anything you are proud of in what you have managed to create this year?

«To have given enthusiasm to our people and to have filled the stadium with young people: without them there is no future. The Italian problem is that there are more people who retire than those who produce: there is a lack of young people and society has slowed down. Well, Genoa mustn’t slow down. We have given tremendous motivation to our people. My role was to try to create the conditions for this sprout to really emerge and now for me it has become a reason for great responsibility. In some ways it is also a sword of Damocles: football is merciless and the fans judge you so I know very well that one day you are on the altar and the next day in the dust and that is why, when I was on the altar, I tried to hide because in this way I hurt myself less».

They seem like days of apparent calm but the club is working for the next season: what climate did you find?

«They are all in their place to work: there is great excitement. It is clear that the fans are attentive to the transfer market, who we will buy and what kind of team we will make. It is also important that everything is structured in the right time and step by step. Among other things, there are extraordinary initiatives in the pipeline such as wanting to give a new name to the Gradinata Sud, last year’s real discovery, to call it Gradinata Zena which has a certain assonance with the term “zuena” which in Genoese dialect means young ».

The fans have been an important component and are now awaiting the season ticket campaign.

«In the headquarters there are several posters that certify the presence of the rossoblù fans in the stadiums. Our supporters are in sixth, seventh place in Italy and are where Genoa deserves to be: now it’s up to us to fill this gap».

Last year she coined the slogan “Only One Year” which in the end brought good luck even if it perhaps haunted her a bit. At this point a slogan must be coined for the next championship.

«No, it didn’t persecute me but stimulated me: the slogan, however, is something that must come to you. There is something that I began to perceive almost two years ago when I went to the Serie A League for the first time. Last year in Serie B we risked being the most visible club and even though I was on the board I always sat in the fourth-fifth row. When you’re in the Serie A League and you arrive at meetings, it’s a bit as if there were pre-assigned seats where your name, or that of the club you represent, is on, and you go and sit there. Now Genoa is neither in the first nor in the second or third row. We have to go back to counting, Genoa 1893 deserve to be in the first or second row when discussing the future of Italian football. We have to sit there but we have to deserve it, we have to make sure that whoever sits there doesn’t feel they are in the wrong place. For now I don’t have a slogan but the word pride comes to mind: I’m proud to represent Genoa when I go to the League regardless of where the job is».

What path must Genoa take to get back to occupying those seats?

«There are rules of engagement that inevitably take into account the sporting result. But we have shown that the sporting result does not depend exclusively on the names but also on the mentality, which I understood counts a lot in football. The sporting aspect is then correlated to the economic one and we must progressively get closer to sharing a fair income distribution system, which does not penalize you ex ante, which gives little by default and a lot to gain. At university or high school there is always the first in the class, but if you apply yourself, if the rules are the same for everyone, if opportunities are given equally to everyone, then it is clear that merit emerges. The credit goes to the sporting result but also to a more sophisticated alchemy that derives from knowing how to correctly interpret the rules of the system. We, precisely because we have great turmoil behind us, must try to interpret these opportunities in the most correct and modern way».

Silvio Berlusconi died on 12 June, a person you were very close to as a doctor and not only for years. What is the memory of him?

«It was a difficult moment, politics, the right or the left have nothing to do with it. It’s the first time I’ve talked about it and I do it with great respect. I met a kind and courageous giant who worked until his last breath for the good of Italy and the world».