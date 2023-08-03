Genoa – Presented the second shirt of Genoa, from this year again produced by Kappa. It will be worn by the players for the first time on the pitch in a friendly match in Cremona on Saturday. It doesn’t have the classic horizontal or transversal red-blue band, it has one at shoulder height: the reference is to the uniform of the 1986 1987 season but also to the famous shirt worn by coach Osvaldo Bagnoli for training.

All images

The second shirt of Genoa, all the photos The photographs of the Genoa away shirt, produced by Kappa. It was presented today 3 August 2023.



“The Kappa R&D center paid tribute to the history of Genoa CFC by developing a jersey that takes inspiration from away shirt design used during the course of the 1986–87 season. The white base joins a horizontal blue stripe at chest height, on which the Genoa and Kappa logos stand out, and a horizontal red stripe at collar height. The inserts on the sleeves are red and white, while on the collar they are red and blue. Passion, technique and belonging to the team combined with KOMBAT™ Pro technology put themselves at the service of the Genoese Club’s identity and history. The lettering ‘FROM THE BEGINNING, FOREVER 130°’ is applied to the insert on the back of the neck to celebrate the 130 years of the club oldest in Italy”, explains the press release.

The details of the shirt produced by Kappa

The club’s 130th anniversary shirt will be unveiled on 7 September.