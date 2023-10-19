Genoa – Pre-sale for the matches against Salernitana and Reggiana (Coppa Italia) starts tomorrow at 10am. Until 27/10 there will be a pre-emption phase reserved for season ticket holders to purchase tickets for the Italian Cup match against Reggiana at a discounted price. Until 27/10, for those who purchase a ticket for the match against Salernitana in the championship, a discounted price is reserved for the match against Reggiana.

Genoa-Salernitana tickets can be purchased with a Genoa DNA card on the official website www.genoacfc.it and Vivaticket sales points. The purchase of up to a maximum of 4 access tickets is permitted for each card holder. However, card holders are not required at the Ticket Office, in via al Porto Antico 4 – Ge (non-stop 10am-7pm, closed Monday 23/10), for the sectors pertaining to Genoa supporters.

Genoa-Salernitana (Friday 27/10: 8.45pm) Basic prices: Full Price (U16) – Side Stand: €25 (€15), Zena Stand: €35 (€15), Yours: €80 (€40), Lower Stand: €140 (€70). Guest sector with fidelity card requirement: €30.

Genoa-Reggiana (Wednesday 01/11: 3pm) Ticket Office (also open on Monday 30/10), www.genoacfc.it and Vivaticket sales points. From Friday 20/10 (10am) to Friday 27th only pre-emptions reserved at a discounted price for ’23/24 season ticket holders. From Saturday 28/10 free sale open to all. Base prices: Season Ticket / Full Price / U16 Subscription / U16. Side/North/Zena steps: €10 / €20 / €5 / €10; Yours: €20 / €40 / €10 / €20; Lower Grandstand: €40 / €80 / €20 / €40; Guest Sector: €20 (U16: €10)

A -40% discounted promo is active in the Genoa Stores at the Porto Antico and in via XII Ottobre 43r, on the articles of the representation and training lines, for those who purchase the ticket for Genoa-Reggiana.