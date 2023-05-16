Genoa – Serie A is conquered, there is still the party on Friday night to enjoy. Then it will be time to plan for the future. And inevitably one of the departments most to be strengthened will be the attack. Coda has already announced that he wants to demonstrate that he can score goals even among the “big players” but it is clear that he will need at least one expert centre-forward in the category. There is Piatek, which is owned by 777 Football Group in Hertha Berlin stake. But in the last few hours the candidacy of Andrea Belotti. At the age of 29 he left Turin after 7 seasons, of which he had become captain, and launched himself into the Roma bet. However, he came out with very few results: zero goals in the league, 3 in the Europa League and 1 in the Italian Cup. His score is certainly not up to what he too had become the center forward of the national team. Mourinho trusted him but so far the results have not been those of a double-digit striker. Last summer he signed a one-year contract with Roma with an option for the following two years, an option that will take effect upon the occurrence of certain conditions, including 21 appearances for at least 45 minutes and a minimum goal. Objective, the second, not achieved and therefore it is very probable that at the end of the season the paths of Belotti and Roma will separate. On the threshold of thirty, therefore, Belotti is looking for a club that gives him confidence and that points to him, which entrusts him with the starting shirt he had in Turin. Of the grenade it was the soul and the symbol, the ending was bitter with a lack of renewal which somewhat spoiled relations with the people of Taurus. He has a little wet powder but also the right characteristics to inflame the North, with the fighter’s temper appreciated by Mourinho as well. Roma missed goals, even when both Abraham and Dybala had problems.

It’s an idea for the Griffin, a candidate for an attack that will inevitably need to be strengthened to face Serie A. The meeting with Gilardino to draw up the list of reinforcements is scheduled for next week, immediately after the match against Bari. And Belotti’s name could appear on the list, also because there aren’t many strikers in the category and Genoa need experience because the goal is to save themselves with peace of mind , settle down in Serie A and then grow step by step. Currently Belotti receives a salary of around 3 million a year, also because he arrived at Roma as a free agent and therefore without a fee to pay. A salary too high for the budget balance of the Griffin but the possibility of spreading it over several years could be a possibility. As far as the team is concerned, training resumed yesterday and an open session is scheduled for today. Good news for Mimmo Criscito, the MRI he underwent yesterday gave a positive result. His recovery for Friday is probable, even if only for a part of the race. The baby Calvani is ready for his debut.