Working day this morning in Pegli for Genoa. Alberto Gilardino is starting to test forms and schemes in view of Sunday’s match at the Ferraris against Ternana (kick-off at 16.15). Compared to Wednesday’s open-door resumption, yesterday the rossoblù coach was able to work at full capacity even with the players who played the entire match against Cosenza. Sabelli, Sturaro and Bani also met again on the pitch, recovering from his neck injury in record time. Training will resume tomorrow, before finishing on Saturday.

After training, an update meeting was held at Villa Rostan of the Italian Referees Association to present the new regulations. Riccardo Pinzani and Paolo Calcagno, respectively manager and member of the Study Commission for the training of referees, were present in the rossoblù headquarters. During the meeting numerous issues were dealt with with the support of videos certified by the Can and the Technical Sector. Along with sporting director Ottolini, mister Gilardino, the whole team, was the refereeing officer of Genoa, Daniele Grieco.