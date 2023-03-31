Genoa – The debut of Circus Madagascar Maya Orfei has been postponed by a week in Piazzale Kennedy, in Genoa. In a note, also published via social media, the organization announced that due to urban-logistical reasons the circus will not open to the public on Friday 31 March, as initially planned, but on 6 April, remaining until 25 April. “For reservations made for the shows of: 31.03 ; 01/04; 02/04; 03/04 and 04/04 our customer service is already providing to send communication and instructions on the change. For any information, do not hesitate to contact us on [email protected] or on WhatsApp on 338/6346388”, reads a note issued by the award-winning circus, one of the largest in Italy, with 11 world records and the presence of 100 animals.

Following the date change, the demonstration of animal welfare associations has also been postponed, in which Lav, Gaia, Collina dei Conigli and Genoese Animalists participate: “We are evaluating either the date of Thursday 6 April or that of Friday 7 April. We will be present with a garrison in piazzale Kennedy. We will not prevent anyone from entering but we will try to inform citizens, explaining to them why we want a circus without animals”, says Fabio Dolia, spokesperson for Animalisti Genovesi.

“Many go to the circus because they want to see animals live, I am thinking, for example, of families with children. Here, we will explain that if you love animals you shouldn’t let them live like this. We can’t say they are mistreated, but they certainly don’t live well. In circuses, as declared by the National Federation of Italian Veterinary Orders and the European Veterinary Federation, there is no possibility that animal welfare and respect for their ethological needs are guaranteed”, continues Dolia.

Referring to a document signed by nearly 800 psychologistsamong other things, the animal rights activists underline the anti-educational value of a show that uses animals: “Seeing animals forced to follow orders and adults laughing and applauding would lead the child to learn that it is right for the stronger to dominate over the weaker. We are not just talking about animals, but about respect, empathy and equality for all”.