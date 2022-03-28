The Genoa player Manolo Portanova will have to appear before the gup of the court of Siena Ilaria Cornetti on June 7 on charges of group sexual violence against a 21-year-old girl in an apartment in the center of the Tuscan city, where the player has the roots, on the night between 30 and 31 May 2021. Acting prosecutor Nicola Marini ordered the indictment for him, who is also a national Under 21 blue, and for two other young people, one of whom is a relative.

The investigations

–

A fourth boy involved was 17 years old at the time of the events and therefore the juvenile court of Florence had jurisdiction over him. This step comes at the end of ten months of investigations, interrogations, unrepeatable checks on the cell phones of the young people and the girl attacked. Growing up in the Lazio youth teams and then moving to Juventus, from where in 2021 he moved to Genoa in one of the transactions covered in the capital gains investigation, on the last day against Torino Portanova he scored his first goal in Serie A.