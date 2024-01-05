Genoa – Hunt for poker. After Juve, Sassuolo and Inter, Genoa is looking for the 4th consecutive useful result, in the home of revelation Bologna (at 8.45pm). Grifo has never had such a long positive streak this year. Thiago Motta's team is one of the “big” teams in the championship and Genoa has almost always done well against the big teams this year. The victory against Sassuolo and the last comeback draw against the Nerazzurri leaders have increased the self-esteem of Gudmundsson and companions. Gilardino wants to ride the positive wave to close the first round in the best possible way. Even if Genoa will find an opponent on their way injured by the three slaps taken in Udine.

«I think it was an accident, I know them well and I know how their coach works – warns Gila who has never faced Thiago Motta in his career – they are well organized as a team and have players like Zirkzee that is making a difference. They work a lot on rotations, positioning within the field and individual personalities. Bologna is a complete team. For us it is a fundamental test to ensure continuity of performance. We want to amaze.”

After 18 days and on the eve of the turning point, Gilardino draws a positive balance of the first part of the season: «Did I expect this? Yes because I did this analysis with the staff. If we have achieved these points and embarked on this path, it is because we deserve this right now. There is no point in thinking about the points lost in Frosinone, Cagliari and Monza, despite playing important matches. We have to think about what we are now and where we can go.”

Gila's only gripe in this period is the market and the rumors about a possible departure of Dragusin requested both in Italy (Napoli) and abroad (Tottenham): «Certainly transfer rumors are never good, especially in this period with the championship underway. But I trust a lot in the players I have available because I see them train every day. As long as they stay here, I know they will give 110%. Of course I hope that no one goes away, but the market is so variable that anything can happen. Dragusin? He is an exemplary professional, he knows that as long as he wears this shirt you have to go fast.”

Alberto Gilardino gives directions to Albert Gudmundsson

If the coach had the whole squad at his disposal against Inter, this time he will have to do without Thorsby who suffered a calf problem and Strootman struggling with fever. Leali and Jagiello are also out (in the sights of Hertha Berlin). Frendrup had a flu syndrome in recent days, but in the end he recovered and will be in the race. «We have some situations to evaluate – confirms Gilardino – some players have had fever and viruses, they will be checked in the last 24 hours. But those who have been there in recent days have trained very well, both on a tactical level and on a physical and mental level.”

Compared to the match against Inter, some things are looming novelty: Malinovskyi and Messias on from the 1st minute. In defense next to Bani and Dragusin this time there will be Vasquez instead of De Winter. In midfield Gila will rely on the quintet of Sabelli, Malinovskyi, Badelj, Frendrup and Messias. The former AC Milan player will play full-back in a role that requires a great deal of energy: «Junior has great desire. He is an incredible player because he has high speed peaks, like a top player. If he is physically well, he can help us make the leap in quality.” In attack Gudmundsson will once again be supported by Ekuban, while Retegui should start from the bench: «Mateo has been out a lot and comes from a different path than the other players who were here. He is trying to get back to 100% condition through work – explains Gila – after the match in Bologna there will be the entire second half of the season. I expect him to be able to bring us 10 to 13 goals, to go to the European Championship and make Genoa great. Regardless of whether he is on the pitch from the first minute or during the match, Retegui is a very important player for us.”