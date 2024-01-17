Genoa – At Giardini Baltimore, is born Play Baltimore, the new artist hub innovative that promises to revolutionize the very way of making and conceiving music. It is a place of experimentation, designed to cover the entire musical supply chain, from the moment of recording to production, to live, but also to the bureaucracy that the musician's profession requires. However, it is also a musical Academy, whose teachers have been identified among the key figures necessary for the entire recording process, from the singer to the musician, from the producer to the lighting technician, to the sound engineer, from communication to legal aspects. Each of them will hold one or more masterclasses on the most varied areas of the recording world, to which, from October 2024, monthly courses will be added.

Saturday 20 January, starting from 2pm, at the Baltimore Gardens, the Open Day is scheduled, open to all citizens, which will officially inaugurate this new, long-awaited artistic platform, the latest addition to the Baltimore Garden Sea-Ty ecosystem. The new reality was presented at a press conference this morning at Giardini Baltimore, in the presence of Martina Calabresi, creator and founder of Play Baltimore, the artistic director Sergio Carnevale and the co-founders of Play Baltimore, Alessandro Cricchio, lawyer, CEO of Talent Garden Genoa and President of Baltimore Garden Sea-Ty, and Daniele Pallavicini, President of Confcommercio Giovani Genova. On the occasion of the inauguration, a demonstration Masterclass entitled “Unlocking AI” dedicated to new creative possibilities in music production will be held. In particular, the impact of artificial intelligence in the musical workflow will be explored, through practical examples of the use of tools and plugins, and open source initiatives will be proposed to create your own audio models. Introduced by Irene Pederzini, record producer of Ala Bianca Group.

It will follow masterclass held by the graphic designer and live media artist Stefano Polli of Sugo Studio Milano, which will focus on the current state of AI in the visual arts, providing an overview of emerging technologies and their potential creative applications. Starting at 6pm, the exclusive preview of Perdurabo's new album Magnetar. At the end of the listening, the author, the composer Davide Arneodo, will tell how he developed the Magnetar project from a sound point of view, with the involvement of an artist of the caliber of Jörg Wähner, drummer of Apparat, who was also present that day at Play Baltimore. Around the founders revolves a collective of professionals from the local and national scene, who have decided to make their experience and expertise available to young and old people who aspire to make music a profession.

It includes, among others, the disc jockey, music critic and radio host Luca De Gennaro; Alberto Parodi of the historic Studio Sound Service of Mulinetti, sound engineer who worked, among others, with Eric Clapton and Sting; Federico Poggipollini, Ligabue guitarist; Ginevra Nervi, producer and composer. While waiting for the start of the first 24/25 academic year, Play Baltimore opens its doors with a masterclass program illustrating what will be next year's courses. The masterclasses, like the courses, range from more technical meetings to more experiential meetings where artists and sector professionals will share their skills and direct experiences. The first Masterclass, entitled “Guitar Hero”, is scheduled for February 6th, and will see three guitar champions among the teachers: Federico Poggipollini, Riccardo Tesio and Adriano Viterbini.

THE courses for the 24/25 academic year they will only be accessible after the auditions (the dates will be announced on the site shortly) and the courses will be divided into two categories: a more artistic strand and a more technical one, to allow everyone to approach the different roles of the recording market: singers, musicians , sound engineers, backliners and many other figures. The new space at Giardini Baltimore opens up to many other forms of artistic expression such as photography, video and acting, also offering support and advice in the use of social media. The aim is to bring together young artists and established professionals, bring together new talents, facilitate networks and connections and help their growth. The academic year will start in 2024 developing on two different and complementary branches: the creative part and the technical aspects of the recording world. More technical masterclasses will alternate with other demonstrations in which the “big” guests will share, together with their expertise, the years spent on and below the stage. One of the main objectives of Play Baltimore is to cultivate new talents and offer them a concrete career opportunity.

For this reason, every year two artists who will have particularly distinguished themselves during the masterclasses they will be selected to be introduced into the recording market with two pieces produced, as many video clips and a photo shoot, thanks also to the contribution of Axpo Italia, one of the sponsors of Play Baltimore. Play Baltimore's strategic partner is GenVision, the association that has been active in the organization of artistic-musical events since 2018, offering young Genoese and Ligurian artists the opportunity to implement their skills, train and network.