Genoa – Coda and Puscas together from the first minute e Starting Strootman with Badelj and Frendrup. These are the most important innovations of the 3-5-2 that Alberto Gilardino sends onto the field in the match against Pisa. Gudmundsson And Aramu they start from the bench, ready to give their contribution during the game. Bani returns to defense while Hefti will be fifth on the right to replace the suspended Hefti.

D’Angelo’s Pisa takes the field with the 4-3-2-1 formation, the most used form up to now by the coach from Pescara. Forward space to Moreo with Morutan and Tramoni who will act behind him. Nicolas is in goal.

The official formations

GENOA (3-5-2): Martinez; Bani, Vogliacco, Dragusin; Hefti, Frendrup, Badelj, Strootman, Criscito; Queue, Puscas.

PISA (4-3-2-1): Nicolas; Hermannsson, Rus, Barba, Beruatto; Touré, Nagy, Marin; Morutan, M. Tramoni; Moreo.