Genoa – A special training session for the children of the Orsi rugby team – Western Provinces was staged in the Luzzati Gardens field, in the historic center of Genoa. Pierre Bruno was in fact training the very young athletesthe player of the Italian national team who took the field against South Africa a few days ago at the Luigi Ferraris stadium in Genoa, in the match that the Azzurri lost after having stood up to the world champions for more than one half.

Pierre Bruno, from Genoa, joined the trainer Paolo Ricchebono, sharing with the boys both the more specific exercises and the game that accompanies each training session, as well as having signed autographs on the jerseys, on the rugby players’ shoes, on their helmets.

A moment of training at the Luzzati gardens (photo Fornetti)

An exciting and fun moment, which confirms the Bears as one of the most significant youth realities of Ligurian rugby, with teams ranging from under 7 to under 17, as well as senior training.

“Seeing children engage with this passion for the oval ball it just opens the heart – commented Bruno – and even more knowing that they do it having fun and helping each other”. “I think it was an important moment – explained Paolo Ricchebono – and we are counting on creating new opportunities”.