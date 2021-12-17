Genoa – From today, thanks to a resolution approved by the municipal council, it will be possible to burial pets in the family tomb or in the tomb of the deceased master.

Burial is authorized if the animal belonged to the deceased concessionaire or to one of the persons entitled to burial.

The additional burial rates for the ashes of pet or companion animals are the same as those that apply in the case of additional burial of the ashes of person.

The burial of ashes of pets belonging to living people is not allowed.

The rate for television and photographic shooting inside the monumental cemetery of Staglieno was also redefined: filming linked to cinematographic works, fiction, documentaries, books, guides and other publications with artistic, cultural and informative purposes were excluded.

A decision taken to favor the enhancement, knowledge and dissemination of the historical, artistic and architectural heritage of the Monumental Cemetery of Staglieno.

Finally, it was decided to make the personal and marital status certificates, in digital format, exempt from the payment of secretarial fees and reimbursement of expenses.

“These are three measures – declares Deputy Mayor Massimo Nicolò – which are different but respond to the common need to improve the life of the Genoese and the image of our city. The burial of pets in the tomb of the owner or family is an act of civilization and, at the same time, of gratitude towards our animals for the company they give us and the love they give us every day. The free issue of personal and civil status certificates in digital format benefits all citizens, while the restriction of the notion of “commercial use” for the images shot inside the Monumental Cemetery of Staglieno aims to enhance and make them to know the incredible historical, artistic and cultural heritage all over the world ».

“The Staglieno Cemetery, which Hemingway called one of the wonders of the world, is one of the most important Monumental Cemeteries in Europe, a real open-air museum that has always exerted a great fascination on tourists, for its imposing sculptures and its history – explains the councilor for tourism and territorial marketing Laura Gaggero -. The possibility of taking free photos and television recordings inside the cemetery is a valid form of tourist promotion and contributes to the dissemination of even iconic images, which have inspired photographers, artists and musicians, including the Joy Division who, in 1980, they chose Staglieno’s works for the cover of two discs ».