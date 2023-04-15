Genoa – Frendrup on the right wing and Jagiello midfielder. These are the solutions chosen by Alberto Gilardino to face the Perugia of the “black beast” Fabrizio Castori. Genoa takes the field with the usual 3-5-2. In defense the Gila lose Vogliacco by disqualification but find Bani again, on the field with the protective mask after the operation on the nasal septum. Dragusin and Criscito complete the department. In midfield, together with Jagiello, there are Badelj and Strootman. Going forward, the Coda-Gudmundsson pairing is very confirmed.

Perugia takes the field with a 3-5-1-1 formation, with Kouan playing behind Di Serio’s lone striker. Furlan still in goal.

The official formations

GENOA (3-5-2): Martinez; Bani, Dragusin, Criscito; Frendrup, Jagiello, Badelj, Strootman, Sabelli; Gudmundsson, Coda

PERUGIA (3-5-1-1): Furlan; Sgarbi, Curado, Struna; Casasola, Luperini, Bartolomei, Capezzi, Pas; Kouan; Seriously