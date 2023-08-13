AOn Sunday, events to commemorate the 43 victims of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge on August 14, 2018 began in Genoa. The kick-off was a piano concert in the Teatro Carlo Felice, which was jointly organized by the Committee of the Bereaved and the City of Genoa.

At the central memorial event at the site of the accident, Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci, Liguria Regional President Giovanni Toti and Egle Possetti from the Committee for Survivors will give speeches this Monday morning. At 11:36 am, the time of the bridge collapse five years ago, there will be a minute’s silence while all ships in the harbor sound their horns.

During the trial against those allegedly responsible, it became clear that the operators of the motorway bridge were aware of the construction defects and the poor condition of the structure, which was completed in 1967, years before the disaster, but hardly did anything. The state inspectors and supervisory authorities also evidently failed.

The trial against 59 defendants began in July 2022. A judgment could be made in 2025, and it should take at least another three years before the judge’s verdict in the last instance. By then, many of the crimes against which the defendants are accused will have become statute-barred.

The operating company has agreed to pay 63 million euros to the bereaved and a fine of 30 million euros to the state. It also took on the cost of demolishing the ruined bridge and building the new San Giorgio Bridge across the Polcevera River valley, totaling 583 million euros. The new bridge was built in just 18 months according to plans by Genoese architect Renzo Piano.