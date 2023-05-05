Genoa – Ferruccio is the arsonist, Sansa (in the sense of the list that bears her name) the firefighter. But water on the fire comes when it’s too late to avoid indignant reaction of Pd and Movimento 5 stelle against the one who was their candidate for regional president: “He only represents himself.”

The day after the inauguration of the works for the Genoa dam with great pomp, the center-left that opposes the Region and the Municipality of Genoa shows itself in fibrillation and far from a common line.

To set fire to the dust is Ferruccio Sansa: the regional councilor had protested in Palazzo San Giorgio on Thursday during the speech of the minister Matteo Salvini by raising a banner: “Sign Salvini, Salini earns, the citizens pay”.

A few steps away from him was the vice president of the regional council Armando Sanna, Pd. While other dem exponents were in the room, from the former minister Paula DeMicheli to the municipal councilor Albert Pandolfo. Among those present also the deputy of the centre-left Luca Pastorino. Many recalled how the dam was proposed and financed by centre-left governments, while criticizing the ways in which the tender and assignment were managed by the Port Authority.

The next day Sansa launches into a Facebook posts in which he calls into question all the opposition. And he asks for a choice of sides: «Yesterday, while the police took me away from the courtroom, I observed many colleagues from the centre-left (shut up, shut up) and I asked myself: which side is the centre-left on? In life you have to say at some point which side you’re on. And you can’t be on both sides to please everyone and to gain income from positions and votes. It applies to the dam but also to many other decisive issues for the fate of Liguria. Which side is the centre-left on?

A few hours pass and the tones change radically, on the impulse of the other two advisers on his list: the divisions of the center-left become “reconstructions of the press that do not correspond to reality” and «The secretaries of the parties that make up the coalition have all clearly expressed themselves against the project chosen by Toti, Bucci and Signorini».

The common enemy is “the centre-right which governs Rome and Genoa”. Too late, however, to reverse, also because the relationship, at least in the Region, between the centre-left parties has the serenity of a minefield. AND the Pd responds in kind to Sansa: “The catwalks of the right are not answered with antics. These are attitudes that make those who, like us, want to work rigorously and seriously on the Genoa Dam lose credibility. Many of us have already for some time, unlike Sansa, intervened in the public debate on the work, even with critical observations. It is a work of great importance for the Ligurian economy, but which the right is managing with a mix of approximation and propaganda », write the dem councilors.

The closing of the note certifies the end of a love affair: «You can not continue to be in the center shooting every day on their own field, as does Sansa. The construction of a political project of the progressive front is a serious matter and should not be treated, as Councilor Sansa too often does through acts aimed at satisfying personal and individual visibility for exclusively media purposes: on the other hand, for some time Sansa has only represented himself and his List and no longer the entire coalition».

But even in the M5S, which had also decided to desert the Dam ceremony in protest, they did not take it well and the communiqué of the regional councilors Fabio Tosi and Paolo Ugolini the words of the Democratic Party also follow: “We read with amazement Sansa’s post of these hours, with moralistic and allusive statements, oriented for the umpteenth time to argue and judge our work”.

Inevitable in this scenario the sarcastic note of the Totians: «There are those who build and those who destroy, even their own coalition. Honestly, the real show that we would have spared ourselves is not the one that We Build offered the city of Genoa yesterday for the inauguration of the dam but that of the oppositions».