Genoa – He punched and bitten two nurses and then grabbed a pair of scissors with which he threatened the doctors. It happened this morning in the emergency room of the Galliera hospital in Genoa. The man, a Tunisian around 30, was arrested by the police. The man arrived at the hospital in a state of agitation.

The operators blocked him on the stretcher and when the psychiatrist consultant arrived jumped off the stretcher and attacked the nurses. An operator was injured on her wrist with a prognosis of 15 days while her colleague who was bitten will have it for ten days. Today’s is the latest in a series of episodes that have been going on for months.

“And since there has been Covid – underlines the head of the emergency room Paolo Cremonesi – the permanent police post was closed. We hope that it will be reopened as soon as possible since we are the reference hospital of one of the largest historical centers in Italy with all that it entails also in terms of safety “.