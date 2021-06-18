Genoa – A good defense makes the difference. And Ballardinian’s salvations with the Griffin confirm this. Ballardini’s lifts have always been based on an excellent defensive phase. This year in the 13 games with Maran, Genoa had conceded 26 goals (2 per game). In the 25 with Balla, only 32 (average 1.28), sixth defense performance in Serie A. This is why, also for next season, the rossoblù club wants to have solid foundations, with the right grafts for the rear, to add to the good protagonists of salvation.

The market moves. There are names already circulating from Caldara (Milan) in Gagliolo (Parma), passing through Sutalo (Atalanta), Dragusin (Juve) and the Croatian international Vida (Besiktas, who also proposes Ljajic for the attack), proposed in the last hours, like Benatia in recent days. And other names remain top secret.

Il Secolo XIX asked 4 former defenders of the Griffin for an examination on the current rearguard and an analysis of the possible objectives: Vincenzo Torrente, Claudio Testoni, Fabio Galante and Giuseppe Biava. Everyone agrees on one fact: the basis is already good. And Caldara, if it is really possible to aim for it, puts everyone in agreement.

At the moment in the home-Genoa is evaluated as well the defense at 4, but we will see it based on the opportunities offered by the market. The package of power plants, for now, sees Radovanovic, Biraschi, Criscito and Masiello. Zapata expires, Onguené will not be redeemed, Bani returns from Parma and we are working to redeem Goldaniga. And then there are the young people, like Serpe and Dumbravanu.

Coach of Gubbio, former captain, flag and coach of the Grifone, Torrente starts from a premise: “The key skill for a defender is concentration. And if you play in Genoa you also need personalities and attributes: in this sense, a point of reference with a great sense of belonging like Criscito, is fundamental. I believe in the mix between experts and young people, in every department. Speaking of the names circulated, such as Caldara, Rugani, Benatia, I say that they can all give experience and physicality. In particular Caldara, if he is well I like him a lot and can play both at 3 and 4. Having said that I trust Marroccu: he is very good, he knows the transfer market well and has a nose for talented young people as well as in the Genoa youth sector. they never fail ».

Fabio Galante, now Inter’s brand ambassador, took off towards great football in Genoa. “I owe so much to Scoglio and Maselli: they made me understand how important the department is, more than the individual. If everything around works, you get excited and Ballardini’s Genoa was well organized. The rossoblù defense has the advantage of having many players able to play in multiple roles: Radovanovic, Criscito, Biraschi, Masiello, and Goldaniga, whom I would try to redeem. From this point of view, Gagliolo would be very happy, a good player, also both central and full-back, a solid player. And I too, if possible, would bet on Caldara who had bad luck but I always liked him: when I was playing sports director at Chiasso, I saw him in a friendly match against Atalanta and asked him to loan it to me with Gagliardini. Among the youngsters I point out Pirola, born in 2002, the last year at Monza on loan from Inter but already has many admirers ».

A year and a half in Gasp’s Genoa was enough for Biava to enter the hearts of the fans. Today Biava coaches the Albinoleffe Primavera: «We won the group but by one point we are not in the final 4. Gasperini taught me a lot, behind a 3-player game like him, it is my favorite defensive system. I played with Criscito and Masiello: they are boys of experience who can still give a lot, important people even in the locker room. I made a retreat with Caldara at Atalanta and he had amazed me, he has great means, dangerous even in the goal area: he had physical problems but Genoa can be the right place to relaunch, there is pressure but if you commit yourself fans give you a unique boost. Goldaniga I follow him from Palermo, I would try to keep him. And for the future here at Albinoleffe there is a defender born in 2000 on loan from Empoli who is very good and can reach Serie A: Simone Canestrelli ».

Ruspa Testoni, head of the technical area of ​​Castelvetro (club of Excellence, in the Modena area) always played with determination from Genoa. «Ballardini was good at adapting Radovanovic but now I guess they want more of a role. Genoa has often relaunched talented but struggling players. I think of Rugani and Caldara: they would be two good names but I prefer the latter because it is more bad. I like Goldaniga, Bani has not always convinced me. Credit is always important. And Balla is a guarantee ».

