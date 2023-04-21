Genoa – Police officers have identified and reported i five boys who, last night at 20.30, robbed two people on board an Amt bus in Alimonda squareat Foce, encircling them, threatening them with a cutter and wounding them.

They are five young people of Egyptian nationality, two aged 17 and three aged 18, guests of a community.

Thanks to the description of those present, the agents managed to find them about twenty minutes after the attack. According to the first investigations it is not the first time that such incidents have occurred in that area. And the police are investigating to understand if the five may have carried out other robberies.