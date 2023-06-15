Genoa – Reception for the First Communion at the Ferraris for Alessandro Criscitoson of the former rossoblù captain who has just left football.

Yesterday at Marassi, the former Genoa player, who will now make his debut in the Grifone youth sector as a coach, organized a match between friends at the Ferraris for his second son and, immediately afterwards, a reception that always took place at the stadium and it ended with the cutting of the cake which, needless to say, reproduced the stadium where the father wrote some of the most important pages in the recent history of the Griffin wearing the red and blue jacket.