Follow the Serie A football match between Genoa and Parma live
The meeting Genoa – Parma of Serie A, which is played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris at 12:30 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Genoa – Parma
Classification and statistics between Genoa – Parma
Genoa comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the
Lecce
while Parma played their last Serie A match against
Turin
. He Genoa currently occupies the position number 12 of Serie A with 21 points, while their rival,
Parmaoccupies the place 14 with 20 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.
