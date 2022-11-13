The Park Tennis Genova dominates the Tc Vena Messina in the direct challenge for the head of the group. The yellow and blue of president Federico Ceppellini put a serious mortgage on access to the playoff semifinals of the Serie A1 championship. The clear victory against the Sicilian vice-champions of Italy for 5-1 allows the boys of captain Tommaso Sanna to reach the summit alone with three points ahead of the Sicilians one round from the end of the group



01:27