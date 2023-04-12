Genoa – Paolo Odone, for almost twenty years at the helm of the, has died Chamber of Commerce of Genoa. He was 80 years old and was currently president of the “Cristoforo Colombo” airport and of Ascom-Confcommercio Genova. «It leaves a great void, with Paolo a piece of our city and of our Chamber of Commerce dies. I still remember the times when he fought like a lion for the construction of the Third Pass », he says Louis Athanasius, current president of the Chamber of Commerce of Genoa. «I worked alongside him for over thirty years – adds Maurizio Caviglia, general secretary of the Genoa Chamber of Commerce-. He was a true gentleman, he has always worked for our territory and his businesses. He was very attached to Genoa, to its history and its culture ».

Among the positions at national level, we recall the presidency of Uniontrasporti, the vice-presidency of the Italian Unioncamere, the vice-presidency of the national Confcommercio and the participation, as a member, in the Commission for Port Policies and Sea Policies of Confcommercio Rome. Odone was also a promoter of West-East multimodal corridor in Southern Europe, president of the Community of the Chambers of Commerce of the North-South railway axis, Rotterdam-Genoa and of Alpmed, the first chamber Euroregion composed of the seven regional Unions of Liguria, Piedmont, Valle d’Aosta, Sardinia, Rhône- Alpes, Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur and Corsica and was Grand Officer of the Italian Republic since 2006.

Born in 1942 in Genoa, he obtained his classical high school diploma and attended the Faculty of Economics and Commerce. Odone, who had been diabetic for years and had recently had heart problems, was nicknamed the “Duke of Roussillon”, the place of origin of his family active for years in the sector of fabrics (Odone Bianco e Nero: with commercial points in via Luccoli, in via XX Settembre and in Albaro). «I learned a lot from Paolo – says Giovanni Mondini, president of Confindustria Liguria -. He taught me to love Genoa and accompanied me in my first professional experiences ».

«Genoa loses a man who made the difference. Personally, I lose above all a great friend,” he underlines Alessandro Cavo, president of Fipe Confcommercio Liguria. «I am very saddened. I am thinking of my friend Paolo and of the president Odone. Two faces of his great personality that touched me deeply. He will remain forever in my memories », adds Luca Pallavicini, national president of Confcommercio Salute. Odone had recently lost his wife, a pain he had never gotten over, say his closest friends. He was very close to his two sons, Nicola and Andrea, from his first wife. Condolences for Odone’s death also came from the political world.

“We are very saddened, Liguria is losing a point of reference of great balance – declares the president of the Liguria Region, John Toti -. If our region today looks to the future with optimism and serenity, it is due to its great commitment and its battles. One above all the rescue of Fincantieri. We will carry on his perseverance with determination to fight the isolation of Liguria – concludes the governor – and carry out those works that Paolo dreamed of for his city ».

«A man who gave so much to Genoa and Liguria with generosity and commitment leaves us. A solid and serious presence in the institutional life of our territory. I offer my condolences to his family », the Ligurian senator commented Raffaella Paita.

“We will never forget your positivity, your love for Genoa and for your Liguria, carried forward every day, in every meeting, in every speech – the Genoese parliamentarian, Ilaria Cavo wrote in a moved post – With your smile and your tenacity has enabled you to carry out great projects, to be president of many, of traders, of the Chamber of Commerce, of the airport, with great commitment and passion. Above all, you have known how to be a great friend, with always the right advice and the ability to look ahead. We will miss you. How much we will miss you Paolo».

«The Board of Directors, the General Manager and all of Aeroporto di Genova SpA communicate the passing of Paolo Odone with deep sadness and emotion – writes the Genoa airport late in the evening -. The President of the “Cristoforo Colombo” management company had become President of the airport in the summer of 2017, after having held the position of Director of the Company for several years representing the Genoa Chamber of Commerce and having already been deputy President from July 2004 to May 2007. His activity at the service of Genoa Airport has always been distinguished by the passion, enthusiasm and pride with which he has supported what he has always called “the Genoese airport”. 2018, the year in which he was appointed President of the Airport, was also the one in which the Genoese airport was the first for growth in Italy. In 2019, the “Cristoforo Colombo” exceeded the threshold of one and a half million passengers for the first time in its history. His commitment and his dedication to the cause of the development of air connectivity in Genoa and Liguria have not been lacking even in recent weeks, despite the fatigue due to his health conditions. Just a week ago chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors, sharing ideas and projects with the Directors for the development of the airport, air connections and services for users.

A man of great culture, passionate about history and Genoese cuisine, radio amateur, polyglot and art expert, Paolo Odone has been able to build over time a solid climate of collaboration, trust and enthusiasm which has animated the activity of the entire company. Never trivial and always innovative, his ideas they have been a constant contribution of constructive ideas and stimuli for the development of the airport. His generosity, his inexhaustible and contagious passion for the defense of our city and of the entire Ligurian community are a legacy that Paolo Odone has handed over to all those who have had the honor and pleasure of collaborating with him and who he will abandon us. The members of the Board of Directors, the General Manager and all the employees of Aeroporto di Genova SpA express their sorrow for the passing of Paolo Odone and their gratitude for his passion and his constant commitment, and embrace with affection the family members and all those who , like us, were his friends.’