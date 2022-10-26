Genoa – Bad news for Genoa, forced to do without Marko Pajac after Terni’s injury: the Croatian full-back injured the cruciate ligament in his left leg and must be operated on, he will remain out for at least 6 months. “Genoa Cfc announces that the instrumental tests carried out by the player Marko Pajac have shown a lesion to the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. The player will undergo surgery, ”the club announced Red Blue.

A serious injury, which deprives the Grifone of the left back: in his place will now be promoted Czyborra, who has returned to Liberati after a long absence. Alternatively there is the shift of one between Hefti and Sabelli to the left, in addition to the adaptation of Frendrup to the left-handed lane