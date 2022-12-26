Genoa – Thanks to the recent agreement stipulated by Ance Genova, Feneal-Uil, Filca-Cisl and Fillea-Cgil, the Genoese Construction Fund will distribute to workers in the sector shopping vouchers for over one million eurosto deal with the economic crisis due to high bills and high fuel prices also as a result of the war in Ukraine.

This is what has been announced by the sector which specifies how the vouchers will have a variable value from 100 to 250 euros per personbased on the length of time the worker has been registered with the Cassa Edile and can be spent in a large number of shops that have agreements with the issuing company, for the purchase of goods and services of all kinds.

The agreement, the first in Italy in the sector, confirms the union of intents of the social partners of the construction sector also in terms of solidarity initiatives, as demonstrated by similar agreements, even recent ones, for example in favor of hospitals during the Covid pandemic.

Satisfied the leaders of Reeds Genoa: “Our Association – underlines the president Giulio Musso – immediately joined with pleasure the request of the Trade Union Organizations for a tangible and concrete initiative in favor of the workers, fully shared by the companies, which in fact adds to those already autonomously adopted also by many of them”.

The comment of the trade union secretaries was also positive. For Mirko Trapassogeneral secretary of Feneal-Uil and vice president of the Genoese Building Fund, “as once again the Genoese Building Fund, well managed by the social partners, demonstrates its excellence on the national scene also in being at the side of workers in difficult situations”.

Andrea Tafariageneral secretary of Filca-Cisl underlines “the satisfaction of the unions for having succeeded in demonstrating once again the fundamental importance of the bilateral system in the building sector for the protection of workers”.

Frederick Pezzoligeneral secretary of Fillea-Cgil, instead emphasizes “the pride of the entire Genoese construction sector for having contributed, with a commendable initiative first in Italy, to making the upcoming holidays more serene for workers and their families”.