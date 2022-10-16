Rolli Days, Mayor Bucci: “Working on culture means building the future”



Genoa – After the great success of the Rolli Days in spring, which had closed with 60,112 admissions, the October edition of this important Genoese event exceeds expectations as usual, registering a clear growth trend.

In fact, there were over 70 thousand entrances – between Genoese and touriststhe latter reached 36 percent of the total – who between Friday 14 and Sunday 16 October visited, by reservation, the 40 palaces open and participated in concerts, collateral events and guided tours, including those in Genoese (which in a few hours they sold out) and those reserved for people with disabilities.

Important numbers that confirm the quality of the event enhancement of the Unesco site of Genoa, underlining the fundamental role of science communicators (86 professionals involved from all over Italy) and the collaboration built up with local authorities, such as the Diocese, the Ministry of Culture and the University. From this point of view, the synergy with other cultural events in the city area was also successful, and in particular with the exhibition dedicated to Pietro Paolo Rubens in Palazzo Ducale.

“Working on culture means building the future – comments the mayor Marco Bucci – It is no coincidence that the very high number of visitors who admired the extraordinary spectacle of the Palazzi dei Rolli, was accompanied and equipped with the necessary tools to understand the exceptional nature of Genoese history and art by a large group of young disseminators scientific under 35. What better business card for a city that wants to relaunch itself in an international perspective? The keywords of this success are quality, team and a commitment of 365 days a year ».

“The uniqueness of the Rolli heritage, the concept of widespread hospitality rooted in the territory, is reflected in an event that is the spearhead of an integrated offer which in recent days has given a unique emotion to visitors arriving from all over Italy – adds the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti – This is the true meaning of a tourist proposal that is not limited to enhancing a single piece of territory, but proposes a a journey through many excellences that make Liguria and Genoa a unique place to be visited, thanks to the enormous wealth that exists and to those who take care of our heritage with competence and love ».

The success of the visits to the Palazzi dei Rolli, the opportunity to live an immersive experience in the city’s cultural heritage and the opportunity to recognize these spaces as one’s own and part of one’s daily life, confirms the strategic value of culture as a fundamental tool for the recovery of values ​​and the projection of the city’s fabric to the future . An asset that allows us to think in perspective of an increasingly broader and more structured involvement of the younger generations in the construction, conservation and enhancement of the assets and identities of the territory.

Significant numbers also on the web: on the Municipality’s social channels, the Rolli Days reached 252,874 users in the workforce, the interactions created were 14,463 and the promotional video reached over 10 thousand people. In addition, the promotion campaign in northern Italy generated around 7 million impressions and around 118,000 clicks on the event landing page.