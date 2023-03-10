Genoa – Sunday at 16.15 is scheduled the match between Genoa and Ternana, over 25,000 fans are expected on the steps of the Ferraris. The Grifone is in the running for promotion and the anticipation for the match is growing, also because the direct competitor Bari will be engaged at home against leaders Frosinone.

Gilardino still has to do without Coda and Aramu, who should return in the next few days as a group. Yesterday both were present at the party for the 50th anniversary of the Genoa club Pedegoli.