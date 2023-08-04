Genoa – Triumphal march for the Genoa season ticket campaign, which today reached 24,290 cards, thus beating the previous historical record, that of the season 2009/2010 when it reached 24,289. It was the season of the Europa League, the enthusiasm very similar to what is breathed in the Genoa environment these days. Now the goal is to reach 25,000, indicated by CEO Blazquez as the seasonal goal. The Coppa Italia match at the Ferraris against Modena is scheduled for 11 August.