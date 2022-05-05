Blessin’s team looking for redemption: against the bianconeri you need a victory to keep fighting

Genoa – The desire for redemption to continue believing in the miracle. The Genoa tomorrow he will face Juventus at Ferraris (kick-off at 21, referee Sozza). After the defeat in Derby, the ranking has become dramatically complicated. Mathematics at the moment does not yet condemn the Griffin to B series even if the chances of salvation have dwindled to the bone.

