The ingredients are these, at least until January. And then you have to make sure that the minestrone is as tasteless as possible. Hoping that Retegui returns immediately after the break having overcome the problems with the collateral in his left knee. Alberto Gilardino knows this well, having seen first-hand the ups and downs of an environment, that of Genoa, which despite good intentions continues to be extremely moody. «I don’t look for alibis, I work with whoever I have, trying to make them feel important. It’s normal that we miss the absent players, but we have to prepare as best we can for the next match.” Verona arrives and Gilardino finds himself having to solve the problem of an attack which, in the absence of the Italian-Argentine, is only clinging to Gudmundsson’s goals.

The Icelander is the driving force behind the Griffon, scores repeatedly like never before in his career. Since Gila became Genoa coach, Gudmundsson has scored 17 goals in 36 games, no other coach in his career had managed to make him perform so well and so well. So when Gila talks about “cross and delight”, he does it to encourage him not to settle down, he has a talent that makes him excel and can become even more decisive for his team. Not only in the attacking phase but also in the coverage work. The Icelandic knows this and accepted the coach’s slap with a smile.

While yesterday was dedicated to the recovery of Ekuban and Puscas. Physical but above all psychological work. Both have obvious limitations, confirmed by the very few goals scored in their Genoa experience. But they are Grifone players and if you want to stay out of the quicksand of the low rankings you need to encourage their rebirth.

Both have so far missed the chances they have been given: Puscas has failed to score on at least four occasions, only in front of the goalkeeper. With Milan, Atalanta and Cagliari in the championship, with Reggiana in the Italian Cup: four chances to change the result, four balls kicked to the outgoing goalkeeper. And then we continue with the extra work on Signorini, banally stops and shots on goal, to try to smooth out his technical limits, limits which until now have mainly confined him to Serie B and the Championship, with only one goal to his name in Serie A. , at the time of Benevento.

Ekuban has more experience than Puscas but the goal problem remains, enormous. At the end of the match against Salernitana Gud hugged him in front of everyone on the Ferraris lawn, a sign of the team’s support for him. And captain Badelj also said, regarding Puscas: «he is a boy who is committed, he feels good within the group and we are at his side».

In addition to them, Gilardino brought both Fini and Bornosuzov into the first team from the Primavera: the first is a very technical and very quick second striker, the second is the classic center forward with a great physique. Fini has already made his debut in Bergamo, both are very young and the pressure of a match like the one against Verona can be felt.

The match with Hellas is now almost upon us, it will be played on Friday evening and Ferraris announces itself again with over 30 thousand fans present. It will probably be a match very similar to the one seen against Salernitana, in which Genoa will be called to play the match. It is therefore necessary to adapt the game to the characteristics of the two attackers. If Ekuban goes on the pitch, then he will have to be exploited in spaces and not just with the ball on him. If Puscas is there instead, then crosses from the wings will be needed to try to exploit the qualities of the Romanian, who scored some of his goals with his head: for example against Benevento, while against Reggiana he hit the crossbar.

You have to cook with what you have available between now and January. Then it will be the transfer market and the club is already moving to understand what the objectives could be. Cagliari, for example, had Pavoletti, Lapadula, Peragna and Shomurodov on the bench. One will go away