Genoa – It will be the international Daniele Orsato (Schio) to referee the match on Friday evening at the Ferraris between Genoa and Verona. Orsato has already managed the rossoblù this year: it happened in the match against Roma which ended 4-1 for the rossoblù. The assistants will be Cecconi (Empoli) and C. Rossi (La Spezia); fourth officer Manganiello (Pinerolo). Gariglio (Pinerolo) and Guida (Torre Annunziata) were chosen for the VAR.

For Orsato this is match direction number 37 against Genoa: in the 36 previous ones, the balance speaks of 11 victories, 14 draws and 11 defeats.