Genoa – Opposite fate for Denis Dragus And Philip Melegoni. The Romanian forward, who arrived at Genoa on loan in January from Standard Liège, a team from the 777 Partners group, didn’t convince Alberto Gilardino and the coaching staff so his rossoblù interlude ends after just 6 months. Dragus has not been redeemed by Genoa so he will return to Standard Liège.

Reverse path, however, for Melegoni who after the Belgian parenthesis will return to Genoa. For the 24-year-old full-back – still under contract with Genoa – 21 appearances and a goal in the Jupiler League in a season that above all served him to gain experience. Now, the return to the rossoblù with the opportunity to make himself known by Alberto Gilardino during the summer retreat with the aim of having a new chance next season in Serie A.