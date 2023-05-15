Genoa – Open doors in Pegli. In view of the last league match scheduled for Friday at 20.30 at the Ferraris against Bari, the club has decided to open tomorrow’s training session to the fans. The team will take to the field at the Signorini stadium in the afternoon: the gates of the sports center will open to fans starting at 2.30pm.

In the meantime, this morning the team returned to training after the match in Frosinone. As announced by Gilardino, there is the desire to end the championship well in front of their fans: beat Bari and then continue with the celebrations in a Ferraris which will be fully booked for the occasion.