Genoa – The free beach of the former Capo Marina in Corso Italia has been opened to the public, with pedestrian and vehicular access for the disabled from via Forte San Giuliano where 10 stalls reserved for the handicapped have been positioned.

«The accessibility of the beaches was the first objective assigned to me by Mayor Marco Bucci at the beginning of this council mandate. The refurbishment works of the parts still in charge and in concession to Capo Marina srl ​​are about to be completed but the free beach will already be usable for free by the Genoese and by tourists and also sees a graft of greenery in support of at least twenty pittosporums rented ad hoc», explains the councilor for the State Maritime Property Mario Mascia, who this morning carried out an inspection together with the regional secretary Sicet-Adiconsum and Conamal member Stefano Salvetti.

«In addition to being an important portion of the coast with free access – continues Mascia – the beach is at the service of everyone free of charge, above all people with motor disabilities who can arrive by car directly at the level of the beach. Furthermore, in recent weeks, we knocked down the separation gate with the San Nazaro municipal baths, a diaphragm for too long left standing to mark a fracture on our proximity coast. I thank all those who contributed to achieving this important and awaited result, precisely on the occasion of the Grand Finale of the Ocean Race which saw many sports enthusiasts and non-sports enthusiasts visit the Waterfront and Corso Italia».

The beach of the former Capo Marina was entrusted to Bagni Marina Genovese srl with rescue and assistance services for people with disabilities for bathing and the management of services connected to the users of the beach, equipped with showers and toilets.