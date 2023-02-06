Genoa – About 150 people in a relaxed atmosphere at the public assembly called at the Modena theater in Sampierdarena on the future of the Zapata community center, threatened with eviction. “The assembly is open to all to make proposals to bring to the meeting with the administration – said Giovanni Mancioppi, one of the activists who coordinates the assembly – Our goal is to stay where we are but we are open to discussion”.

The meeting with the council will be held on 20 February and will be preceded on Saturday 11 February by a public demonstration, with a procession in support of the social center which should take place within the neighbourhood. The procession will start on Saturday at 4.00 pm from the Maritime Station.