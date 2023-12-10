Genoa – It’s a Front-wheel drive Genoa the one who will soon take the field at the U-Power Stadium against Monza. Gilardino breaks the deadlock and sends his best men onto the field from the first minute. And so in the 3-5-2 there is space for Messias right midfielder and the Retegui-Gudmundsson duo who returns after the match against Salernitana. In defense, Bani starts from the bench, a three-man line made up of Dragusin, De Winter and Vasquez. Haps is the fifth from the left.

Palladino is aiming for 3-4-2-1, with the talent of Colpani and the baby Valentin Carboni behind Colombo. Gagliardini and Pessina confirmed in midfield.

The official lineups:

MONZA (3-4-2-1) By Gregorio; D’Ambrosio, Caldirola, A. Carboni; Kyriakopoulos, Gagliardini, Pessina, Ciurria; Colpani, V. Carboni, Colombo

GENOA (3-5-2) Martinez; De Winter, Dragusin, Vasquez; Sabelli, Messias, Badelj, Frendrup, Haps; Retegui, Gudmundsson