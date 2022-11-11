Genoa – They will be held on the afternoon of Saturday 12 November the funeral of Romana Conte, the 51-year-old woman who died last Monday in an accident on the Canepa seafront in Sampierdarena. The funeral will be held at 2 pm in the church of San Pio X, in Albaro.

Meanwhile, investigations continue to ascertain the causes of the accident cost the life of the woman, overwhelmed by an articulated lorry while traveling on a scooter. The man who was driving the truck is under investigation for street murder.