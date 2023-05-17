Genoa – RSA in Liguria, an overview: institutions, companies and workers compared for a real turning point in assistance to the elderly and the frail.

The title of this afternoon’s appointment – ​​Wednesday 17 May – from 2.30 pm at the headquarters of the Carige Foundation (Palazzo Doria Carcassi in via Chiossone 10) says a lot, but not everything. The rest will be part of the debate, organized by Confcommercio Sanità, in collaboration with Fisascat Cisl and Uiltucs.

In the control room will be the Genoese Luca Pallavicini, who is the national president of Confcommercio Sanità and has been fighting for years to protect the rights of the weakest, starting with the elderly. «I hope – explains Pallavicini – that this round table will be an opportunity to exchange opinions and experiences on assistance to the elderly and frail people, in healthcare residences, but also at home. But I think it can represent a starting point for reprogramming the social and health sector together of Liguria».

There will be three main themes at the center of today’s debate: the need for a change of gear in a sector which is in great difficulty and which awaits attention and investment from the Region, the new regulations on accreditation and the new contracts on the horizon do not leave the managers of the RSA alone and risk creating problems for guests and patients who are on the waiting list.

«The title – explains the Councilor for Health Angelo Gratarola who is participating in the debate today – is in line with what was intended to be established in the regional programming. I focus on three words: challenge, skill, opportunity. Challenge because we are called to work on the appropriateness of care. Skills because we must be able to make the system more efficient without revolutionizing it. Opportunities because the resources of the Pnrr can represent the redemption of a system in difficulty».

Speeches by Silvia Avanzino (Cisl), Riccardo Serri (Uil), Paolo Veardo (Confcommercio Genova) and Sergio Migliorini (Ligurian general secretary of the Cisl Public Function) are expected, among others.