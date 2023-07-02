Genoa – A passion and a pleasant, tasty, discovery: the Harley Davidson and the focaccia. Thus began the Genoese adventure – Nerviese, to be exact – of Omar Sy, French actor of “Almost Friends” and the TV series “Lupin”.

Sy first visited the Harley Davidson dealer in Nervi in ​​via del Commercio, then tasted the Genoese focaccia offered by Massimo Beghin and Carlo Rivolta, partners of the well-known Stars and Stripes two-wheeler store. “He really liked the focaccia – Beghin smiles – he visited our salon, he is a great Harley Davidson lover”.

Already at the first bite he had no doubts: “Good, really,” the actor said. “He’s really nice – explains Rivolta – kind and helpful. He took a shirt for his girlfriend and some other gadgets ”.