Genoa – A passion and a pleasant, tasty, discovery: the Harley Davidson and the focaccia. Thus began the Genoese adventure – Nerviese, to be exact – of Omar Sy, French actor of “Almost Friends” and the TV series “Lupin”.
Sy first visited the Harley Davidson dealer in Nervi in via del Commercio, then tasted the Genoese focaccia offered by Massimo Beghin and Carlo Rivolta, partners of the well-known Stars and Stripes two-wheeler store. “He really liked the focaccia – Beghin smiles – he visited our salon, he is a great Harley Davidson lover”.
Already at the first bite he had no doubts: “Good, really,” the actor said. “He’s really nice – explains Rivolta – kind and helpful. He took a shirt for his girlfriend and some other gadgets ”.
