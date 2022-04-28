Genoa – Some of the finds from the Morandi bridge, collapsed on 14 August 2018, they can be moved to an area on the right bank of the Polcevera, in order to facilitate the start-up of construction sites for the memorial dedicated to the 43 victims and the Polcevera park. This was explained by the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, on the sidelines of the municipal council, after a meeting in the palace of justice in the morning with the chief prosecutor Francesco Pinto, prosecutors Massimo Terrile, Walter Cotugno and the keeper of the finds for the Municipality, Tartaglia engineer.

“We will proceed on two channels – clarified the mayor – on the one hand, the finds for which the GUP’s authorization has already arrived during the preliminary hearing will be moved to an area on the right bank of the it was kept in an area outside but on the left bank, this in order to start by next August 14th the works for the park and the memorial“.

The other channel is the one it concerns the remains still untouchable. “We cannot yet move the finds contained in the Amiu warehouse where the actual memorial will be built, but we will try to make sure to start work within that structure too – continues Bucci – in any case we are looking for a location, probably at ‘outside, by the time the green light arrives, there are already two or three options always available near the bridge “. As far as the costs of the operation are concerned, “Autostrade said it will pay for the first step, however these are costs to be borne by the administration which can then be recovered, this is still to be discussed”.