Genoa – Four accidents occurred in the early hours of the morning ongoing Europein Genoa, due to the oil leak from a vehicleand also some rain. Four scooters involved.

The people on board the vehicles reported minor injuries and only as a precaution they were transported to the hospital. Traffic has slowed down.

The situation on the highway, at 8.30

An accident also occurred on the highway A10 between Genoa Pegli and Genoa Pra’, there is a queue of 3 kilometers along the stretch.

Always in A10 queue of 1 kilometer between Celle Ligure and junction A10/Inizio Complanare Savona (in the direction of Ventimiglia) due to works. Queue also between Genoa Pegli and the A10/A7 crossroads (in the direction of the Ligurian capital) due to heavy traffic.

In A12 queue between Genova Nervi and junction A12/A7 due to heavy traffic.

In A7 Traffic slowed down between Genoa Bolzaneto and the A7/A12 Genoa-Livorno junction due to heavy traffic. And queue at the Genoa Bolzaneto exit coming from Genoa due to heavy traffic.

In A26 1 km queue between Masone and Ovada for works.