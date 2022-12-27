The return of Mimmo Criscito to Genoa is now official even if the player had been training at Signorini for days. This is the note from the Ligurian club accompanied by a beautiful image: The Company announces that Domenico Criscito will return to wearing the Genoa shirt from 2 January 2023. Criscito will have his number 4 shirt as always and will be available to coach Alberto Gilardino from the resumption of the championship. From Toronto to his return to Genoa in a few months: this is how the player’s professional programs have changed, who left Canada last November to backtrack, together with the Rossoblù club’s unexpected need to find a left-back for the long break Pajac. All this allowed for a new marriage. Criscito, who has been working hard to maintain his condition since he returned to Genoa, will therefore certainly be available immediately after the Serie B break. Genoa will host Venice at the Ferraris.