Tough challenges with Lazio and Atalanta for Sheva, in the event of a knockout it will be the worst first leg since the second leg in Serie A

Genoa – A breath of fresh air. “A smile,” to put it to Shevchenko. The victory over Salernitana is worth what it’s worth: the passage of the Coppa Italia round and little else. The present of the Grifone does not change, he has given only some timid signs of hope: Semper has confirmed that he is a good goalkeeper, Melegoni has quality and Portanova dynamism, Ekuban has been released after many mistakes.

