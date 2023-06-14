Genoa – Now there is also the signature. Alberto Gilardino this morning he signed the adjustment to the contract that will bind him to Genoa also for next season.

It was little more than a formality given that the agreement between the technician and the club had already been found in recent days. Gilardino will receive a salary of around 500,000 euros which could rise up to approximately 800,000 euros based on the placement in the standings.

Genoa’s goal is to get a quiet salvation and close the season between tenth and fifteenth place. There is also the possibility of an extension to 2025 depending on the results that the team will be able to obtain in the next Serie A championship.