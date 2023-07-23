Genoa – The pre-emption phase of the Genoa season ticket campaign closed with approx 17 thousand cards renewedalready exhausted the North steps.

After a couple of days dedicated to changing seats, the free sale starts from Wednesday: the goal is to also fill up the Zena steps, the new name given to the Sud for the Griffin races. The aim is now to exceed the 20,000 passes of last season and to break the record of 24,000 achieved in 2009.