Genoa – The nomad camp in via dell’Acciaio in Cornigliano was cleared this morning around nine. During the clearing of 11 cabins and camp tents the local police did not find any occupants. The field was located in a inaccessible areato access which it was necessary to create a path using a bobcat.

The field was disinfected and the clothes were placed in sacks for the occupants to retrieve. In the next days Amiu will provide for the recovery of the materials resulting from the demolition of the barracks. “Interventions of this kind – explains the councilor for security and the local police Sergio Gambino – are important because they manage to restore both the legality and the decorum of the illegally occupied areas. Not only that, situations of this kind also represent a serious health risk for occupants, not being supplied with running water or electricity. As an administration, we carry out our daily commitment to regularize this situation, as we recently did for the camps in the Fiumara area. I thank the local police and Amiu for the speedy and punctual work carried out this Today”.