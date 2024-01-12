Genoa – Purchase made official but debut postponed for Djed Spence. The right winger, who arrived at Genoa on loan from Tottenham in the Dragusin deal, is in fact waiting for his residence permit: in all likelihood he will therefore be among those called up for the away match in Salerno for the first time.

Today in Pegli finishing is expectedit remains to be seen whether Malinovskyi and Ekuban will recover in time for the match against Torino.