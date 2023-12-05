Genoa – The restructuring plan enters its final phase of the tax debt (ex art. 63 of the Business Crisis Code) that Genoa has undertaken in recent weeks. After reaching the agreement with the Revenue Agency, on November 2nd the rossoblù club presented the request for approval of the agreement at the Court of Genoa. The law allows creditors 30 days to object to the agreement. As expected, no requests for opposition were received, also because in this specific case the only creditor in question is the tax authorities with which the rossoblù club had already reached an agreement for the payment of 35% of the approximately 106 million euro debt tax.

Now, after these 30 days, the Court will proceed to the formal examination of the documents illustrating the agreement already signed between Genoa and the Revenue Agency. At this point the approval, which would definitively close the match between the rossoblù club and the tax authorities, could arrive by Christmas.